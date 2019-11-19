Hariri Invited to Attend Independence Day Parade

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Tuesday evening at the Center House with a delegation from the Army Command, which was led by Brigadier General Wassim Saleh.

A statement issued by Hariri’s office said the delegation invited the caretaker premier to attend the military parade that will be held Friday at the Ministry of Defense in Yarze on the occasion of Lebanon’s Independence Day.

Hariri stepped down on October 29 in the face of unprecedented street protests against the entire ruling class.

President Michel Aoun has not set a date for binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier, arguing that there is a need to secure prior consensus on the nature of the new government.