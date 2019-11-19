Hariri Invited to Attend Independence Day Parade
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Tuesday evening at the Center House with a delegation from the Army Command, which was led by Brigadier General Wassim Saleh.
A statement issued by Hariri’s office said the delegation invited the caretaker premier to attend the military parade that will be held Friday at the Ministry of Defense in Yarze on the occasion of Lebanon’s Independence Day.
Hariri stepped down on October 29 in the face of unprecedented street protests against the entire ruling class.
President Michel Aoun has not set a date for binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier, arguing that there is a need to secure prior consensus on the nature of the new government.
What did Lebanon get its independence from? Syria? France? The Ottoman Empire?
Law?
Justice?
You have to ask the same question about Israel, which treats its independence as granting it an out on all questions altogether.
The US got its independence from England, but kind of tried to hang on the budding idea in English law of justice, reason, and democracy. We're working out the details as we speak. Viz, Hong Kong's high court drops ban on face-masks, China's supposed supreme tribunal, an arm of the national people's congress, says the HK court went too far. English courts cannot declare laws invalid. US courts can. Israeli courts, I don't know. Even if they have this power, do they use it well?