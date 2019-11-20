Report: Hizbullah, AMAL 'Dismayed' by Security, Military Strategy with Protesters

The “Shiite duo” Hizbullah and AMAL Movement were reportedly dismayed by the technique used by security and military forces when protesters a day earlier blocked routes leading to the parliament, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Sources close to the “Shiite duo” told the daily that “security and military forces ensured protesters’ right to protest, but did not ensure the lawmakers’ right to reach the parliament," session that was set to convene.

They said the “leniency of official bodies regarding behavior of demonstrators in Downtown Beirut contradicts a decision preventing road blockages that was recently announced by a senior military official.”

The source was indirectly referring to remarks of Army Chief Gen. Joseph Aoun.

On Sunday, Aoun said that the closure of roads by protesters was "unacceptable." He also said they have the right to protest.

“The demonstrators blocked roads to a parliamentary session that would have discussed laws responding to some of their legitimate demands,” deplored the source.

Angry protesters besieged the parliament on Tuesday forcing to stop lawmakers from attending a session they deem as "unconstitutional".

The session, postponed for a week due to pressure from the street, was due to discuss draft laws which critics charge would let corrupt politicians off the hook.