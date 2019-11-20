Report: Hizbullah, AMAL 'Dismayed' by Security, Military Strategy with Protesters
The “Shiite duo” Hizbullah and AMAL Movement were reportedly dismayed by the technique used by security and military forces when protesters a day earlier blocked routes leading to the parliament, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.
Sources close to the “Shiite duo” told the daily that “security and military forces ensured protesters’ right to protest, but did not ensure the lawmakers’ right to reach the parliament," session that was set to convene.
They said the “leniency of official bodies regarding behavior of demonstrators in Downtown Beirut contradicts a decision preventing road blockages that was recently announced by a senior military official.”
The source was indirectly referring to remarks of Army Chief Gen. Joseph Aoun.
On Sunday, Aoun said that the closure of roads by protesters was "unacceptable." He also said they have the right to protest.
“The demonstrators blocked roads to a parliamentary session that would have discussed laws responding to some of their legitimate demands,” deplored the source.
Angry protesters besieged the parliament on Tuesday forcing to stop lawmakers from attending a session they deem as "unconstitutional".
The session, postponed for a week due to pressure from the street, was due to discuss draft laws which critics charge would let corrupt politicians off the hook.
...and The “Shiite duo” did not block roads and downtown Beirut for 2 years! Berri closed Parliament for 18 months but according to The “Shiite duo” that did not contadict with the lawmakers’ right to reach the parliament,"!
The only laws they want passed are amnesty---probably because a lot of the people it affects are shia. What does that tell you?
Hey Hey Samiam, not just Shia... Sunni, Durzi, Christian ... THERE is not a Single politician of any Sect that did not steal!!! but Hey, Amal and Hizbebola Do not Represent the Shia Majority anymore... (use too but not no more!!!)
ALL Lebanese need to keep the pressure peacefully to remove these Hypocritical Scum out no matter their affiliation, they are all thieves!!
Hey 'warrior' Ya wright Ah!!! 18months they closed parliament LOL! Berri and Nassri, god Damn Hypocrites!!!
If they had their way they would deal with us protesters like the Iranians are dealing with them in Baghdad and Tehran.
But we are LEBANESE its not so easy here :)
The culture of blood is dismayed by the relative lack of blood; nooo that cannot be true LOL.