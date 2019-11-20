Aoun to Address Nation on Eve of Independence Day

President Michel Aoun will make an address to the nation at 8:00 pm Thursday, which will be broadcast on the various Lebanese TV and radio networks, the Presidency said.

The speech marks Lebanon’s Independence Day and will tackle the current situations and latest developments, the Presidency added.

Separately, the president called newly-elected Beirut Bar Association chief Melhem Khalaf to congratulate him on his election.

Khalaf, who is a prominent civil society figure, is backed by the protest movement that has been sweeping Lebanon since October 17.