Jumblat Says Presidential Term, Taef Accord Have 'Ended'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Wednesday announced that the presidential tenure of President Michel Aoun and the 1989 Taef Accord have “ended,” as he revealed that he has advised caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri not to lead the new government.

Asked whether caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil will be among the new ministers, Jumblat told MTV: “I believe that some faces have expired.”

Revealing that Hizbullah has not “pressured” him to keep the PSP’s ministers in Hariri’s government, Jumblat said: “I showed solidarity with Hariri until he resigned and we all drowned.”

“After resignation I advised Hariri several times not to lead the new government and I told him ‘let them rule even with a one-sided government,’” the PSP leader added.

Asked about Aoun’s latest TV interview, Jumblat said: “The presidential tenure has ended, on the streets. Ghassan Ayyash wrote it – the second republic has ended. The Taef Accord has ended.”

Noting that he had warned Hariri against endorsing Mohammed Safadi for the premiership, Jumblat added that he does not agree with Hizbullah that “most of what’s happening on the streets is a conspiracy.”

“The people are honestly expressing their desire for change,” he said.