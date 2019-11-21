Army Chief Praises Troops’ ‘Prudence’

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun addressed the troops on Thursday saying their “vigilance foiled attempts of some to fish in troubled waters.”

Aoun in his Order of the Day, marking Lebanon’s 76th Independence anniversary praised the military’s conduct in light of nationwide protests ongoing for over a month demanding an overhaul of the political class.

“In these critical circumstances, you have done your duty with honor, sacrifice and loyalty, provided with the trust of your leadership and the support of your families. You have committed to your oath and have proved that the military establishment is an umbrella for all the people of the land,” said Aoun.

“You have carried out with professionalism and responsibility the task entrusted to you, although your military mission is to confront the Israeli enemy with its daily breaches of our sovereignty, demonstrating its ambitions in our land and waters; and terrorism, which is waiting for opportunities to strike civil peace and cause strife,” added the Army chief.

“Your vigilance in addressing this crisis responsibly and with professionalism has foiled the attempts of anyone wishing to fish in troubled waters,” he said

Aoun concluded: “Stay away from rumors and do not let political disputes discourage you from performing your duties or affect your morale.”