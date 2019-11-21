Soldier who Shot Abu Fakhr Dead Charged with Murder

State-run National News Agency reported Thursday that the soldier who shot and killed the protester Alaa Abu Fakhr in Khalde last week has been charged by a military prosecutor with murder.

The agency said that a colonel who was on the scene with the soldier at the time of the shooting was also charged Thursday.

On Nov. 12, Abu Fakhr was shot dead by the soldier, who was trying to open a road closed by protesters in Khalde, marking the second death since widespread protests against Lebanon's ruling elite began Oct. 17.

The soldier, who has been under detention since the day of the shooting, and the colonel were referred to a military investigative judge who will start questioning them on Monday, according to NNA.