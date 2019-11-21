U.N. Coordinator for Lebanon Denies Meddling in Govt. Formation

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Thursday denied interfering in the country’s cabinet formation process.

“Following some misleading media reports, the Office of the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) would like to reconfirm its position concerning the government formation,” the office said in a statement.

It reminded that Kubis has called on Lebanon’s leaders to “urgently nominate the Prime Minister-designate, start the mandatory process of parliamentary consultations and to maximally accelerate the process of the formation of the new government of personalities known for their competence and integrity, trusted by the people.”

“Such a Cabinet, formed in line with the aspirations of the people and supported by the broadest range of political forces through the Parliamentary vote of confidence, will also be in a better position to appeal for support from Lebanon’s international partners,” the office quoted Kubis as saying.

“The Special Coordinator has not otherwise intervened in the details of government formation, its character or its composition as that remains a sovereign matter for Lebanon and its people to decide,” it stressed.