Berri Calls Parliamentary Session, Presidency Cancels Independence Reception

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a session next Wednesday to study draft laws related to banking secrecy and retaking stolen state money.

Berri's call came two days after protesters prevented legislators from reaching the parliament building to draft and study new laws. The protesters say parliament has no right to draft laws in the presence of a government acting in caretaker capacity.

President Michel Aoun's office meanwhile announced that a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day at the presidential palace on Friday has been canceled because of "the current situation."

A military parade is still scheduled to mark the anniversary at a barracks southeast of Beirut.