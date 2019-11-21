French Embassy Urges Formation of 'Active and Credible' Govt.

The French embassy in Beirut on Thursday greeted the Lebanese on the eve of their Independence Day, stressing that “France will always stand by Lebanon, with which it has a very solid relation.”

“Today, as the country writes a new chapter of its history, amid a dire economic course, France strongly hopes for the formation of an active and credible new government as soon as possible,” the embassy said in a statement.

It added that the new government should “take fundamental and necessary measures to revive the country and meet the aspirations of the Lebnese.”

The U.S. embassy in Beirut meanwhile marked Lebanon's Independence Day in a tweet saying: "With the Lebanese people. Today and Tomorrow."