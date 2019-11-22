Assailant Torches ‘Revolution’s Fist’ in Martyrs’ Square

An unknown assailant on Friday torched the large clenched fist with “revolution” written on it that demonstrators raised at Martyrs’ Square in Central Beirut.

Witnesses said that an unidentified man on a motorbike hurled incendiary material at around 6:00 a.m. before speeding away from the scene to an unidentified location.

Some demonstrators in Martyrs’ Square, sleeping in tents since the start of the demos, rushed to extinguish the fire but failed.

The “fist” has become a symbol of the Lebanese uprising amid nationwide protests ongoing since October 17 demanding an overhaul of the entire political class.

Lebanon was marking 76 years of self-rule on Friday, but protesters say that only this year are its people experiencing "real independence".