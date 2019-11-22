Lebanese Mass for Civilian Parade Marking Independence Day

Marking the country’s Independence Day, Lebanese, in a first in Lebanon’s history, will go on nationwide “civil marches” marking the occasion as the uprising enters day 37.

The civil parade will kick off at 2:00 p.m. near a hotel in Downtown Beirut, and will be held in Beirut's Martyrs’ Square.

Activists have called for the marches, as Lebanese of all ages maintain hope they can fix a broken government, draw the country out of endless political deadlocks, and revive its crumbling economy.

Lebanon marks its 76th Independence Day on Friday.

After more than a month of protests, a large military parade along the seafront has been cancelled, and replaced by a smaller event at the defence ministry instead.

On social media, activists urged protesters to wave high "the light of the independence" after nightfall -- whether with a candle, lighter, or the torch on their mobile phones.

In the southern city of Sidon, an event has been planned to beam light against "obscurity, theft, corruption, and poverty".

A revised version of the national anthem is making the rounds online to celebrate Lebanese women, many of whom have played a central role in the recent protests.

An unprecedented protest movement has gripped the small Mediterranean country since October 17, demanding the complete overhaul of politicians deemed inept and corrupt.

The demonstrations have brought together people from across sectarian lines, and given them hope that change might finally sweep away a system they say is broken.