U.S. Affirms Readiness to Work with New Lebanese Govt.

The US Department of State on Friday congratulated Lebanon on Independence Day, affirming willingness to cooperate with a new Lebanese government meeting the aspirations of its people, one day after Trump's letter to Aoun in the same context.

“The United States reaffirms its permanent friendship with the Lebanese people,” the ministry said. "We remain committed to a brighter future for Lebanon and stand proudly with the Lebanese people in their peaceful demonstrations calling for reforms and an end to corruption.”

“The United States stands ready to work with a new Lebanese government that responds to the needs of its citizens and has the capacity and political will to build a stable, prosperous, independent, and secure Lebanon for all,” it added.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump sent a cable to President Michel Aoun.

He said: “The American people share my best wishes for Lebanon's Independence Day. The friendly relations between the Lebanese and American peoples are strong. The United States is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that meets the needs of the Lebanese by building a stable, prosperous, independent, and secure country.”