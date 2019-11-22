Lebanon since Independence

Here is a recap of key events in Lebanon since its independence from France 76 years ago:

- Power-sharing -

The small Mediterranean country becomes independent on November 22, 1943 after 23 years under French mandate.

Under a "national pact", its Christians agree to abandon protection by the West and Muslims by Arab nations.

It lays out a power-sharing agreement still in place today that allocates the post of president to a Maronite Christian, prime minister to a Sunni Muslim, and parliament speaker to a Shiite Muslim.

- Civil strife -

A five-month civil war breaks out in 1958 when Muslims, backed by Egypt and Syria, take up arms against the pro-Western regime of president Camille Chamoun.

The president appeals to the United States for help. American troops arrive in July, their first military intervention in the Middle East. With the revolt quelled, they pull out three months later.

- PLO moves to Lebanon -

After the Arab defeat in the 1967 Six-Day War, the first Palestinian bases are established in south Lebanon on the border with Israel and Syria.

In 1969, Lebanon legalises the armed Palestinian presence on its soil under the Cairo Accord.

Following the bloody Black September clashes in Jordan in 1970, Yasser Arafat's Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) retreats to Lebanon, later setting up base in Beirut.

- Civil war -

In April 1975, a 15-year-long civil war starts: Christian militias battle Palestinians, who are quickly backed by leftists and Muslim forces.

In 1976 the Syrian army intervenes, with US approval, after an appeal by embattled Christian forces.

In 1982, Israel invades and besieges Beirut: Arafat and 11,000 Palestinian fighters evacuate the capital.

In September, a Christian militia massacres at least 1,000 people in the Palestinian camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut.

The war ends in 1990. More than 150,000 people had been killed, 17,000 went missing and hundreds of thousands were exiled or displaced.

- Syrian domination -

Syria's military and political presence is crystallised with a May 1991 treaty between Damascus and Beirut.

Israel maintains its occupation of southern Lebanon, withdrawing only in 2000.

In February 2005, former prime minister Rafik Hariri is killed in a massive Beirut bombing along with 21 others. Those opposed to Syria blame Damascus, which denies any role.

Mass demonstrations lead to all Syrian troops withdrawing from Lebanon by late April 2005. They had peaked at 40,000 during the army's 29-year deployment.

- Israel vs Hezbollah -

In July 2006, conflict erupts between Israeli forces and Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, which was founded in 1982 during the civil war.

The conflict is sparked by Hezbollah's capture of two Israeli soldiers from the southern Lebanon border area.

The devastating 34-day war costs Lebanon around 1,200 lives, mostly civilians.

With the withdrawal of Israeli troops in October, the Lebanese army -- aided by a United Nations force -- deploys in the south after a 40-year absence.

- Syria war -

Two years after the Syrian conflict breaks out, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says in April 2013 his fighters have intervened on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian conflict entrenches Lebanon's divided political blocs: one led by Iran-backed Hezbollah, and the other by Saad Hariri, son of the assassinated former premier who is backed by the US and Saudi Arabia.

- Anti-regime unrest -

In May 2018, Hezbollah and its allies dominate the first legislative polls held since 2009. Hariri is designated premier for a third term but it takes him till January 2019 to form a new government.

On October 17, protests break out sparked by a government plan to tax online phone calls made through apps.

The unrest turns into a broader popular revolt involving hundreds of thousands of people across the country, cutting across sectarian lines, against the perceived ineptitude and corruption of the ruling class.

The government resigns on October 29, but the protest movement carries on, demanding the departure of the ruling elite.