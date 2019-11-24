Iran Vows to Punish 'Mercenaries' behind Street Violence
Iran will severely punish "mercenaries" arrested over a wave of street violence that erupted after a sharp hike in fuel prices, a Revolutionary Guards commander warned Sunday.
The Islamic republic says it has restored calm after the unrest that broke out on November 15, hours after the surprise announcement that petrol prices would go up by as much as 200 percent.
Citing law enforcement officials, Fars news agency said Sunday that 180 ringleaders had been arrested over the protests that saw highways blocked, banks and police stations set alight and shops looted.
"We will certainly respond in accordance to the viciousness carried out by them," said Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards.
"We have arrested all stooges and mercenaries who have explicitly made confessions that they have been mercenaries of America, of Monafeghin and others," he told a news conference in Tehran.
Monafeghin is a term Iran uses to refer to the People's Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) opposition in exile group, which it considers a "terrorist" cult.
Fadavi added that "we have arrested all of them and, God willing, the judiciary will give them maximum punishments".
The total number of people arrested over the unrest remained unclear, but the UN human rights office put the figure at more than 1,000 on Tuesday.
Fadavi was speaking at a gathering of female members of the Basij, a militia loyal to Iran's establishment.
On Friday, a Basij commander said the unrest sparked by the fuel price hike amounted to a "world war" against Iran that had been thwarted.
Brigadier General Salar Abnoosh said interrogations had revealed that a "coalition of evil" of "Zionists, America and Saudi Arabia" was behind the "sedition", according to ISNA news agency.
Officials have confirmed five deaths, while Amnesty International said more than 100 demonstrators were believed to have been killed and the real toll could be as high as 200.
How about punishing the corruption from the clerics and loyalists who are responsible for the troubles the protests are protesting about? Too easy I guess---need other scapegoats.
Yes 'mercenaries' and paid by 'embassies' people who protest the increase in prices and who are living in poverty.
Iran Vows to Punish 'Mercenaries' behind Street Violence
Do you mean your mercenaries, the thugs of Hezballah and Amal?
No ya bandoo2 you're thinking of your mom and her sisters who sold themselves to the Israeli soldiers in the south and of hassan nasrallah and his $1300 a month paycheck.
Mercinaries? Bandoo2 use the $$$ that your mom got from the Israeli soldiers to get an proper education.
How does it feel to be a refugee, and only talk about Lebanon from abroad you weakling.
No ya bandoo2 you're thinking about the 1000s of cowards lining up to Western ships to get away from the war started by hassan nasrallah. How much $$$ did he get paid for his trouble and for lying to the Lebanese people. Did he get a bonus for this or was this part of his monthly $1300 allowance. And what happened to fida el sayyed and to almawtou li amreekah when you got on the American and western ships ya joubana, tfef?
How pleasurable is to see Saudi puppets enraged. It’s now a routine but it is always pleasant tbh. How idiot you can be to bet on camel drivers while you’re facing chers players
Sadly the "chers" players have hired donkeys to defend them.
How pleasurable is to see Saudi puppets enraged. It’s now a routine but it is always pleasant tbh. How idiot you can be to bet on camel drivers while you’re facing chess players
You got it wrong. The fight is between the Lebanese people and the donkeys hired by the chess players.
You’re nothing a Lebanese. You’re just another Saudi slave. I am a Lebanese and
that’s why I succeed where you fail. You played. You lost. FSA my ass.
That's one frustrated angry donkey.
You’re nothing a Lebanese. You’re just another Saudi slave. I am a Lebanese and
that’s why I succeed where you fail. You played. You lost. FSA my ass.
Hezbollah is blessed to have people like you as ennemies. Such an Easy fight between backgammon and chess players. Saudi joke
The poor donkey does what any animal in nature does when it's cornered, act erratically, and blindly lash out at everything around him. Bray for me and my salvation donkey, like you bray to khamenei.
They're getting a taste of their own medicine. How many mercenaries have they trained or hired over 40 years of terrorism in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain and god knows where.
The IRanian theocratic regimes tends to forget that the country is fragile as is has many ethnic and religious minorities suffering since 1979.