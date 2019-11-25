Aoun, Hariri Meet UK Envoy, Discuss Lebanon Situation

President Michel Aoun and caretaker PM Saad Hariri separately held meetings Monday with Richard Moore, Director General for Political Affairs at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office where talks discussed the latest developments.

Aoun met Moore at Baabda palace and discussed with him the current general situation, the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the UK and the repercussions of the massive presence of displaced Syrians in Lebanon.

During the meeting, Aoun commended the Lebanese-British ties and cooperation in various fields, especially the UK support for the Lebanese army and its land border regiments.

The President maintained that the signature of a Lebanese-British partnership agreement "was the last diplomatic accomplishment made before the resignation of the government."

The two men also dwelt on the file of Syrian refugees and the repercussions of their massive presence in Lebanon on all sectors.

For his part, Moore briefed Aoun on the recent meeting in Paris attended by representatives of France, the UK, and USA.

He also underlined his country's commitment to helping Lebanon and supporting its constitutional legitimacy.

The meeting took place in presence of British Ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, and Caretaker State Minister for Presidency Affairs, Salim Jreissati.

Later during the day, Hariri met Moore at the Center House accompanied by British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling, in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury.

“The meeting focused on the developments in Lebanon and the mission undertaken by the British envoy in Lebanon,” said Hariri’s office.

Before meeting Hariri, Moore met with outgoing minister Jebran Bassil.

Before his meeting with officials, Moore said in a statement released by the UK embassy, that “Britain and partners in international community stand ready to support Lebanon but choosing leaders and a Cabinet is a domestic issue for the Lebanese.”