Security Forces Contain Standoff at Martyrs Square Protest Site

Army troops and security forces quickly intervened Monday evening after supporters of the AMAL Movement and Hizbullah arrived at Beirut’s Martyrs Square on scooters and hurled insults and a few rocks at protesters who have an encampment in the area.

The situation was quickly brought under control although tensions remain high.

Security forces later reinforced their presence in the capital’s Martyrs Square and Riad al-Solh.

Media reports said the motorbikes arrived from the Beirut southern suburb of Msharrafiyeh, where supporters of the two parties were holding a sit-in in protest at a car crash that killed two people near a roadblock in Jiye.

Videos also showed convoys of motorcycles roaming several streets in Beirut and its suburbs.

The tensions follow an attack late Sunday on protesters on the Ring highway and the protest camp in central Beirut.