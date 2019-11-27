Berri: Caretaker Govt. Should Meet, Billions Sent Abroad Must Return
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said that the caretaker cabinet should have convened amid the extraordinary circumstances in the country.
“The situation is very dangerous and we don’t have the luxury of time,” Berri said during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting with MPs, wondering why the caretaker cabinet “has not performed its duties.”
“Don’t the necessities require the convention of the cabinet to run the affairs of the country and its citizens instead of leaving them suspended?” Berri added.
Separately, Berri called for “the return of the funds that were sent abroad to Lebanon,” noting that they are worth “billions of dollars.”
“The economic and financial situations can improve once a new government is formed,” he said.
He is living in lalaland!
Not one person that I know will bring back a cent to Lebanon. Probably not before decades.
Trust has been lost!
And Bashar ordered his diaspora to return their funds to Syrian Banks a couple of months ago. This money is not coming back either, and we are talking about 2 Billion $.
Here is an idea, how about you and your wife return the billions you stole? that would be an excellent start don't you think?
What does Berri know about Economics? His training was on the streets as milicia chief for 20years, and now is but the main thief of Lebanon.
He says what we want to hear and does what suits him.
He’s a warlord and war criminal, he’s uneducated and doesn’t understand anything about economics.
Its exactly what you and the rest of Lebanons elite have done for the past 40 years...