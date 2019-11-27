Berri: Caretaker Govt. Should Meet, Billions Sent Abroad Must Return

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said that the caretaker cabinet should have convened amid the extraordinary circumstances in the country.

“The situation is very dangerous and we don’t have the luxury of time,” Berri said during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting with MPs, wondering why the caretaker cabinet “has not performed its duties.”

“Don’t the necessities require the convention of the cabinet to run the affairs of the country and its citizens instead of leaving them suspended?” Berri added.

Separately, Berri called for “the return of the funds that were sent abroad to Lebanon,” noting that they are worth “billions of dollars.”

“The economic and financial situations can improve once a new government is formed,” he said.