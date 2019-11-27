Iraqi Protesters Set Fire to Iran's Consulate in Najaf
Protesters set fire Wednesday night to Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi Shiite holy city of Najaf, two months into the country's most serious social crisis in decades.
Since October 1, protesters in Iraq -- a majority Shiite country, like its neighbor Iran -- have been calling for the fall of a central government they see as both irretrievably corrupt and beholden to Tehran.
When Lebanese Shia will finally be liberated from this nightmare, they too will focus their anger on the Iranian Embassy and Hizb offices that kept them in bondage for so long, making them stranger to their own culture, indoctrinate in a culture of war and hate, unable of critical thinking and appreciation of Lebanon democratic system, plurality and secular way of life.
Najaf is a shiah-city, so this rebellion cant be blamed on IS, like tric.portugal tries to trick us into believing. This is shia iraqis against the terrorist state on their eastern borders.