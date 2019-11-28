Two Turkish Soldiers Killed on Syria Border

Two Turkish soldiers died when a mortar hit their post on the Syrian border, the defence ministry said Thursday.

"Two of our fellow comrades were martryed by a mortar attack" in Akcakale town, Sanliurfa province, on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify if the attack came from Syrian territory, but said Turkish forces responded with intense artillery fire.

Akcakale lies adjacent to areas that were targeted in Turkey's offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria last month.