Bassil Says Bloc Signed Draft Law for Tracking Bank Transfers
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thrusday announced that the MPs of the Strong Lebanon bloc have signed a draft law on tracking the movement of bank transfers.
The draft law is “aimed at modifying the jurisdiction of the Special Investigation Commission,” Bassil said at a press conference, referring to a body affiliated with the central bank.
“It can be quicker and more effective and it might yield instant results,” Bassil noted.
He added: “When we lifted our bank secrecy as MPs and ministers, we communicated with Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and the Special Investigation Commission to demand that secrecy be lifted off the movement of our bank transfers and this is where the idea of this law came from.”
“As a result of its work and investigations, this (new) commission would issue its rulings, slap sanctions and recover funds to the treasury without any excuse about any immunity and the result will be the recovery of the stolen funds,” Bassil explained.
“This law would show how much political forces are committed (to fighting corruption) and we hope it will be approved quickly,” the FPM chief said, noting that the protests that have been rocking the country since October 17 are “a key catalyst in the fight against corruption.”
As for the issue of forming a new government, Bassil said he will comment “next week.”
“The Strong Lebanon bloc will have a stance very soon,” he added.
