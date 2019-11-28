More than 30 Dead Thursday in Bloody Iraq Crackdown

More than 30 protesters were killed Thursday in one of the bloodiest days in a wave of protest rocking Iraq, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said, blaming the deaths on "excessive force."

The Commission, a government-funded body which has faced official pressure not to publish death tolls, said 25 were killed in the restive city of Nasiriyah.

Another two were killed in Baghdad and four in Najaf, where protesters had burned down the Iranian consulate on Wednesday.