Iraq's Top Cleric Calls on Parliament to End Support for Cabinet

Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani urged parliament on Friday to drop its support for the current cabinet after two months of anti-government protests that have left nearly 400 dead.

"The parliament, from which this current government is drawn, is asked to reconsider its choice in this regard and act according to Iraq's interest... (to) preserve the blood of its children," Sistani said in a weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the holy city of Karbala.