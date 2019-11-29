Press Conference Sheds Light on Fake Cancer Medications

Demonstrators gathered outside Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Friday calling for investigations into fake cancer drugs following a rise in death cases reported by healthcare workers.

The protesters called for the establishment of a special investigation committee to dwell on the file.

Wassef Harake, a lawyer and activist, said: “We call for the formation of a special committee to investigate into the file. It must not be neglected or forgotten. This is not a regular case, this case requires a revolution.”

Harake recited a list of names including pharmacists, doctors and hospitals that he said could be helping the counterfeits reach the market.

The move comes as Lebanon grapples with nationwide protests against corruption and an overhaul of the entire political class.