Mobile version

Press Conference Sheds Light on Fake Cancer Medications

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 November 2019, 14:30
W460

Demonstrators gathered outside Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Friday calling for investigations into fake cancer drugs following a rise in death cases reported by healthcare workers.

The protesters called for the establishment of a special investigation committee to dwell on the file.

Wassef Harake, a lawyer and activist, said: “We call for the formation of a special committee to investigate into the file. It must not be neglected or forgotten. This is not a regular case, this case requires a revolution.”

Harake recited a list of names including pharmacists, doctors and hospitals that he said could be helping the counterfeits reach the market.

The move comes as Lebanon grapples with nationwide protests against corruption and an overhaul of the entire political class.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb farsical.resistance 29 November 2019, 14:58

Looks like Abdul Latif Fneish and Co are back in business.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 29 November 2019, 15:06

A government of crooks.... and killers.

Reply Report