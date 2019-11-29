Vehicles Run Out of Gas amid Petrol Stations Strike

People got caught in their vehicles that ran out of gas on Friday after gas station owners announced an open-ended strike a day earlier.

On Thursday, petrol stations stopped services because of a shortage of dollars needed to pay for imports, a syndicate head said.

A rationing of dollars by banks in protest-hit Lebanon sparked growing alarm as some petrol pumps ran dry and grocery stores introduced fresh price hikes.

The Syndicate of Gas Stations Owners said “some of us received threats from different parties urging us to open our stations.”

Fadi Abou Shakra, advisor to the Gas Station Owners Association told MTV: “We can end the strike if the dollar is provided at the official rate.”

For two decades, the Lebanese pound has been pegged to the greenback at and both currencies used interchangeably in daily life.