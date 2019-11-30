Report: Govt. Formation Could Initiate CEDRE Aid at Paris Meeting

France reportedly seeks to call for a conference of the International Support Group for Lebanon before mid-December manifesting readiness to launch the CEDRE grants if Lebanon forms a government, An-Nahar daily reported on Saturday.

The daily quoted French “presidential” sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, they said: “The convention aims to urge Lebanese authorities to accelerate the formation of a new government according to the international standards expressed lately, mainly composed of competent specialists and members of the popular movement, and committed to structural reforms and fighting corruption.”

The sources pointed out that “if Lebanese parties respond to these proposals, the international support group for Lebanon will provide the financial support and assistance that Lebanon urgently needs and will accelerate the implementation of CEDRE conference decisions.”

Consultations continue between Paris and organizers concerned with the International Support Group to determine the deadline for the meeting, said the daily.

The meeting reportedly is to be chaired by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in the presence of Secretary Generals of the participating ministries and concerned countries of the group, according to the daily.

Donors at the CEDRE conference last year in Paris pledged $11 billion in aid and soft loans to Lebanon which are conditional upon the implementation of reforms that Lebanon committed to.

But since October 17, Lebanon has been grappled with nationwide protests over widespread corruption and mismanagement that worsened Lebanon’s worst economic and financial crises since the 1975-90 civil war ended, as did the resignation of the government late last month.

Although Hariri resigned his government on Oct. 29, Aoun has not yet set a date for binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new premier.