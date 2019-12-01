Kanaan: PM May be Named Next Week, Caretaker Govt. Must Act

A premier-designate is supposed to be named next week if the intentions turn out to be “honest,” Strong Lebanon bloc secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan said on Sunday.

“It is needed to activate the work of the caretaker government pending the formation of the new government,” Kanaan said in a radio interview.

“Any official must work for 24 hours amid the current circumstances and it is a duty to maintain the continuity of the state and its institutions,” he said.

He added: “We must show solidarity to halt the collapse.”