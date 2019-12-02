Brazil's Bolsonaro in Plea for Trump Understanding on Tariffs
President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said he would appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to show understanding towards Brazil in a looming row over fresh steel and aluminum tariffs.
"I hope that he understands and does not penalize us," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview.
Trump announced earlier he would reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina after currency depreciations made their exports to the United States more competitive.
