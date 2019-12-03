FPM Chief Jebran Bassil after Meeting of Strong Lebanon Bloc

Timeline

03 December 2019, 18:09 Bassil: If some believe that our presence in the government would prevent salvation or impede the electricity plan, we are willing to stay outside it.

03 December 2019, 18:07 Bassil: Nominating a premier, our participation in the government and granting it our confidence depend on how much it can be successful.

03 December 2019, 18:04 Bassil: We cannot imagine the presence of a government that would stand idly by towards corruption.

03 December 2019, 18:02 Bassil: We want a government in which we can place our confidence.

03 December 2019, 18:01 Bassil: We want the government to succeed in economy and security.

03 December 2019, 18:01 Bassil: We hope that we are nearing a happy ending.

03 December 2019, 18:01 Bassil: The president is using his powers wisely and calmly.

03 December 2019, 18:00 Bassil: From the beginning, our demand was the formation of a government of technocrats with political backgrounds but this demand was not accepted.