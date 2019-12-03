Mobile version

FPM Chief Jebran Bassil after Meeting of Strong Lebanon Bloc

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 December 2019, 17:57
  • 03 December 2019, 18:09

    Bassil: If some believe that our presence in the government would prevent salvation or impede the electricity plan, we are willing to stay outside it.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:07

    Bassil: Nominating a premier, our participation in the government and granting it our confidence depend on how much it can be successful.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:04

    Bassil: We cannot imagine the presence of a government that would stand idly by towards corruption.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:02

    Bassil: We want a government in which we can place our confidence.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:01

    Bassil: We want the government to succeed in economy and security.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:01

    Bassil: We hope that we are nearing a happy ending.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:01

    Bassil: The president is using his powers wisely and calmly.

  • 03 December 2019, 18:00

    Bassil: From the beginning, our demand was the formation of a government of technocrats with political backgrounds but this demand was not accepted.

  • 03 December 2019, 17:59

    Bassil: The formation of the government is a priority in order to relaunch the economic cycle.

