FPM Chief Jebran Bassil after Meeting of Strong Lebanon Bloc
03 December 2019, 18:09
Bassil: If some believe that our presence in the government would prevent salvation or impede the electricity plan, we are willing to stay outside it.
03 December 2019, 18:07
Bassil: Nominating a premier, our participation in the government and granting it our confidence depend on how much it can be successful.
03 December 2019, 18:04
Bassil: We cannot imagine the presence of a government that would stand idly by towards corruption.
03 December 2019, 18:02
Bassil: We want a government in which we can place our confidence.
03 December 2019, 18:01
Bassil: We want the government to succeed in economy and security.
03 December 2019, 18:01
Bassil: We hope that we are nearing a happy ending.
03 December 2019, 18:01
Bassil: The president is using his powers wisely and calmly.
03 December 2019, 18:00
Bassil: From the beginning, our demand was the formation of a government of technocrats with political backgrounds but this demand was not accepted.
03 December 2019, 17:59
Bassil: The formation of the government is a priority in order to relaunch the economic cycle.