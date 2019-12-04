Raad Likens Economic Crisis Impact to 2006 Israeli War on Lebanon
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad likened the lingering economic crisis in Lebanon to the Israeli-Hizbullah war back in 2006, urging people to support each other in times of crises.
“We are about to confront in this aspect of soft war what is equivalent to the July war in 2006. Notice how big the matter is with its objectives, goals and results, but we will win just like we won in that war,” said Raad.
Hizbullah MP added that “the economic situation is bitter today,” urging people to offer assistance and help the less fortunate ones if the crisis prolongs further. “We have to act as one, we must cooperate and heal the wounds.”
After years of political turmoil, the Lebanese economy is in a sharp downturn as banks have restricted access to dollars while prices have risen. Amid the crisis, thousands of Lebanese say their jobs are under threat.
