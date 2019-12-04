Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates amid Crisis
Lebanon's central bank announced Wednesday that it will dramatically lower interest rates on dollar and Lebanese pound deposits and loans as part of measures to deal with a burgeoning economic crisis.
The decision comes as Lebanon, the world's third most indebted country, faces an unprecedented economic and political crisis amid nearly 50 days of nationwide protests.
A notice from Banque de Liban said it slashed interest rates on dollar deposits to 5%, down from as high as 14%.
Banks had closed for nearly two weeks at the start of protests in mid-October. There was a run on the banks after they reopened and the local currency lost nearly 40% of its value. The government then resigned on Oct. 29 and a new one has yet to be named.