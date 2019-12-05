Miqati Says His Bloc to Vote for Hariri, Not Khatib
Ex-PM and Tripoli MP Najib Miqati on Thursday announced that his four-member parliamentary bloc had decided to vote for caretaker PM Saad Hariri in the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.
Hariri should “continue the mission that he has been leading since the presidential settlement three years ago, because we are not in a period that allows experiments,” Miqati said in an interview with Al-Arabiya’s al-Hadath television.
Asked whether the bloc might nominate Samir Khatib, Miqati said: “Khatib possesses capabilities that should be respected, but the capability to shoulder burdens in these political circumstances is something else, seeing as the current period is difficult.”
He also added that other candidate “might emerge,” noting that “an extraordinary government is needed to rescue the country.”
Miqati and Hariri will be making the biggest mistake of their political career if they endorse any cabinet except that formed from 100% independent technocrats. Anyone not understanding the changing political landscape will be left behind. As to Aoun, Bassil, Beri, Hizbollah and company; they are living in a bubble, lost in their delusion of self aggrandizement, not realizing this is the worst presidency ever that assassinated the hopes of the Cedar Revolution and now trying again to assassinate the hopes and future of the people.
What a farce.... and what a circus... in the mean time the country is collapsing yet the kleptocracy has much time to waste. From the Syrian resident of Baabda to the smallest and shortest egomaniac minister.