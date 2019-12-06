Hariri Asks Friendly Nations for Credit amid Economic Crisis
Outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday openly asked Arab and world leaders to help his country secure credit lines for imports from friendly nations as the tiny Mediterranean country passes through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.
According to a statement released by his office, Hariri sent letters to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, China, Russia, Italy and the United States as part of his efforts to ease the liquidity crisis and secure food stuff and raw materials.
Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic and financial crisis amid zero economic growth and massive debt. Local banks have imposed unprecedented capital controls and thousands of employees have been either laid off or had their salaries slashed.
The crisis has worsened since Oct. 17, when nationwide protests against years of corruption and mismanagement erupted, leading to the resignation of Hariri's government two weeks later.
Lebanon imports most of its basic needs, including wheat, petrol and medicine, leading to a huge trade deficit. Importers have been facing difficulties in getting U.S. dollars to cover imports as the local currency, which has been pegged to the dollar since 1997, lost 40% of its value on the black market.
Not a dime should be given to Lebanon until corrupt politicians and cronies are weeded out and Lebanon regains sovereignty and independence by removing all arms from Hizbollah and all other militias working for foreign interest. Otherwise it is money down the drain used to float a corrupt system.
Let the thieves return the 300 billion dollars they stole over the years instead of begging for loans which we will have to repay on top of the current 86 billions dollars of debt.
Aller Bassil, Hariri, Berri, Jumblatt, Nasralla, Aoun, Geagea, Gemayel, videz vos poches !
Read and Weep how public funds were split between hariri and bassil.
The country’s perpetual refuse crisis is just one example of the government corruption and dysfunction that have brought protesters into the streets.
