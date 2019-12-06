Al-Rahi: Embassies Facilitating Emigration to Empty Lebanon of Its People, Christians

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Friday warned that “some embassies” are facilitating emigration for Lebanese citizens in order to “empty Lebanon of its people and Christians.”

Addressing the “young men and women of the civil protest movement,” al-Rahi warned them that “some embassies, which I will not name now, are facilitating the issue of emigration, as if it is a second war to empty Lebanon of its people and Christians.”

“Young men and women, you have to remain resilient throughout this plight, the same as our grandfathers and ancestors did during the crises that Lebanon faced throughout history, so that we preserve Lebanon and restore it,” al-Rahi added.

“You are rightful when you dream of a country that offers you security, peace and the simplest rights, but you have to show patience and endurance until this black cloud passes,” the patriarch went on to say.

Al-Rahi also said that he is praying for “all the young men and women of the civil protest movement,” especially those who “are struggling night and day, as happened two days ago, when the youths organized a sit-in after three citizens committed suicide over the financial situations.”

“These youths have one demand: a government that can achieve Lebanon’s rise and recover its role and message,” the patriarch went on to say.