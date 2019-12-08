Hariri Still Clinging to Khatib, Says His Advisor

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his al-Mustaqbal bloc are still clinging to the nomination of the engineer Samir Khatib for the PM-designate post, Hariri’s adviser said on Sunday.

“Let’s see how the parliamentary consultations will go tomorrow,” Nadim Munla added, in an interview with al-Jadeed television.

As for the Lebanon support meeting that will be held Wednesday in Paris, Munla noted that the French foreign ministry is the side that called for it.

“A closed-door session will be held in the morning without Lebanon’s participation, during which the members of the International Support Group for Lebanon will discuss frameworks and ideas to help Lebanon,” he said.

“A technical meeting will be held in the afternoon in the presence of Lebanon in order to inquire about the situation in Lebanon and offer some ideas on how to help,” Munla added.