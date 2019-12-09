Mobile version

Army Fires Tear Gas to Contain Clashes between Protesters, Karami Supporters

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 December 2019, 17:45
Scores of protesters rallied Monday afternoon outside MP Faisal Karami’s residence in Tripoli after his guards clashed with a smaller demo that hurled trash bags at the building.

The army arrived on the scene and separated between the two groups as protesters continued to shout slogans and hurl empty plastic bottles.

Fierce stone-throwing clashes later erupted between the two sides, which prompted the army to fire tear gas to contain the situation.

Several people were injured by the flying rocks and objects.

The protesters had thrown trash bags outside the houses of several Tripoli politicians, such as Ashraf Rifi, Najib Miqati, Mohammed Kabbara and Samir al-Jisr.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
