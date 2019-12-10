Obstruction, Abuse of Power Charges Unveiled in Trump Impeachment

Democrats unveiled two impeachment charges against U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals.

The charges, if approved by the House of Representatives in a vote expected next week, would make Trump only the third U.S. president to be impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

"Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security," said Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.