Saudi FM Urges Lebanese to Safeguard 'Stability, Sovereignty'

Newly-appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday stressed that “Lebanon’s stability is very important to Saudi Arabia.”

“It is important for the Lebanese people and political system to find a way that guarantees stability and sovereignty,” the minister said at a press conference following the 40th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented cross-sectarian protests since October 17, denouncing official mismanagement and corruption.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down less than two weeks into the nationwide movement, but a deeply divided political class has since failed to reach an agreement on a new premier.

Cabinet formation can drag on for months in the multi-confessional country, with Hariri taking almost nine months to reach an agreement with all political sides for the last one.

Lebanon desperately needs a new government to rebuild trust with both protesters demanding a cabinet of independent experts, and international donors able to provide financial aid.

The Mediterranean country's economy is in freefall, even as the Lebanese struggle with a dollar liquidity crisis.