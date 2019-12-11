British Envoy in Beirut Affirms Continued Support for Army

A British envoy who arrived in Beirut late on Tuesday will meet senior Lebanese officials to “discuss the situation in Lebanon at various levels”, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the UK’s Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East, met today with President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

Lorimer affirmed to the President that Britain “will continue to support the Lebnese army with equipment and training,” the National News Agency quoted him as saying.

Lorimer is scheduled to later meet Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri and a group of officials, said the daily.

Well-informed sources told the daily that “Lorimer's visit is not different from the mission of the British and French envoys, who had visited Beirut in recent weeks in preparation for forming a comprehensive European position on what is happening in Lebanon at various levels.”

Last month, director of the Middle East and North Africa department at the French foreign ministry, Christophe Farnaud; and Richard Moore, Director General for Political Affairs at the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, met in Lebanon with officials.