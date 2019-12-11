Judge Aoun Orders Arrest of Head of Traffic Management Authority

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Huda Salloum, the Director of the Traffic, Trucks and Vehicles Management Authority.

The National News Agency said Aoun based her decision on the lawsuit filed by the lawyer Wadih Akl, which accuses Salloum of offenses related to bribery, forgery, the waste of public funds, illicit enrichment and mismanagement.

The prosecutor referred the file to Beirut First Examining Magistrate Georges Rizk.

Ex-interior minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq meanwhile defended Salloum in a tweet, describing her as “one of the most upright employees of the Lebanese state.”

“The breach of legal norms in summoning a director general to interrogation without a written permission from the relevant minister is not a minor issue,” Mashnouq warned.

“The justice minister must take the necessary measures in order to rectify the situation, or else there is neither a fair judiciary nor a capable state,” Mashnouq added.

He also saluted MP Hadi Hbeish of the al-Mustaqbal Movement.