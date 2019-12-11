Hariri Urges 'Harmonious, Credible' Technocrat Government

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday thanked France and the U.N. for the Lebanon support meeting that was held in Paris and called for expediting the formation of a “credible and harmonious” technocrat cabinet.

“I thank France and the United Nations for inviting the International Support Group for Lebanon to today’s meeting in Paris, and I also thank all of Lebanon’s friends, brothers and the representatives of the international institutions who took part in the meeting and expressed their keenness on helping Lebanon overcome the dire economic crisis it is facing,” Hariri said in a statement released by his office.

Adding that he took note of the closing statement that was issued by the ISG, the caretaker PM said “expediting the formation of a harmonious and credible technocrat government” is necessary to overcome the crisis.

He also called for “devising a salvation plan for the economic, social, monetary, financial and productive sectors” and implementing it “with the full support of Lebanon’s brothers and friends in the international community, the international financial institutions and the Arab funds.”