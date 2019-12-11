Hariri Urges 'Harmonious, Credible' Technocrat Government
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday thanked France and the U.N. for the Lebanon support meeting that was held in Paris and called for expediting the formation of a “credible and harmonious” technocrat cabinet.
“I thank France and the United Nations for inviting the International Support Group for Lebanon to today’s meeting in Paris, and I also thank all of Lebanon’s friends, brothers and the representatives of the international institutions who took part in the meeting and expressed their keenness on helping Lebanon overcome the dire economic crisis it is facing,” Hariri said in a statement released by his office.
Adding that he took note of the closing statement that was issued by the ISG, the caretaker PM said “expediting the formation of a harmonious and credible technocrat government” is necessary to overcome the crisis.
He also called for “devising a salvation plan for the economic, social, monetary, financial and productive sectors” and implementing it “with the full support of Lebanon’s brothers and friends in the international community, the international financial institutions and the Arab funds.”
I'm not sure he has many "brothers" left lol....
I do like his calling for a salvation plan, did he call for that before or after he though of his "brothers and sisters?" Hallah bil khamis ya 3arees....
A technocrat government headed by Hariri only for 6 months to prepare for new elections. Hariri now needed for his international connections to secure economic and financial support. But after new elections, new blood and new vision required to lead the government. All potential PM candidates clearly identify policies and priorities and provide a list of what should be accomplished in first 100 days of government to restore confidence, insure sovereignty, fight corruption, develop clean energy, modernize and automate government work, eliminate middle men from all government agencies (on-line processing), etc, so people can evaluate them and judge them accordingly.
Wake up GS, his international connection to quote you didn’t help save his family enterprise... if he can’t runs business of a few thousand employees , he can’t save a nation... he’s useless and incompetent.
His connections barely got him out of Saudi Arabia 2 years ago despite holding 3 citizenships.