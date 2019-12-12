Hariri Cancels Trip to Moscow

Outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri has cancelled a visit scheduled next week to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

The two-day visit was set between December 16-17 and was agreed before Hariri submitted his resignation on October 29, said the daily.

According to Russian diplomatic sources, the Russian embassy sent a cable to Lebanon’s foreign ministry at the beginning of this week requesting the necessary measures be taken to cancel the meeting, provided that a new date will be set later on.

The sources said it might take place in mid-January.