Turkey Says U.S. Recognition of Armenian Genocide Endangers U.S.-Turkish

A U.S. Congress bill to recognise there was a genocide of Armenian people during the Ottoman era is endangering U.S.-Turkish relations, Turkey's government said on Thursday.

"The behavior of some members of the U.S. Congress is damaging the Turkish-American ties," Turkey's presidential communication director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

He was referring to recent sanctions and the Armenian resolution in Congress. Turkey has long rejected that 1.5 million Armenians were killed in a genocide between 1915 and 1917 as the Ottoman Empire was falling apart.