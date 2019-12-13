Macron Warns Britain against 'Unfair Competition' after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned Britain against "unfair" competition with the EU after Brexit, following Boris Johnson's resounding election win.

"My hope is that the United Kingdom remains an ally, a friend and an extremely close partner. The condition is to define the rules of a fair relationship," Macron said after an EU summit in Brussels, amid fears London will seek to lower taxes and regulations after Brexit.

"We do not want Britain to be an unfair competitor."