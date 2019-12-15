Hariri Still Insisting on Technocrat Government

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s will not change his stance on the need to form a government of experts that would be able to confront the economic and social challenges, sources close to him said.

“Should he be designated to form the new government, PM Hariri will seek to form an integrated team comprising figures who have expertise,” LBCI TV quoted the Center House sources as saying.

“Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc will emphasize on this approach in the parliamentary consultations scheduled for tomorrow,” the sources added.