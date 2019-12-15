Hariri Still Insisting on Technocrat Government
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s will not change his stance on the need to form a government of experts that would be able to confront the economic and social challenges, sources close to him said.
“Should he be designated to form the new government, PM Hariri will seek to form an integrated team comprising figures who have expertise,” LBCI TV quoted the Center House sources as saying.
“Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc will emphasize on this approach in the parliamentary consultations scheduled for tomorrow,” the sources added.
He has to be involved, he is the major head of the Sunni community, and he needs to maintain his post instead of hiding everytime things gets hot.
Lebanon needs stability, and blocking roads does not lead to anything good for anyone, only America and Israel that wants Lebanon to be at a stand still.
Who made him the head of the Sunni Community?.. this sectarian philosophy has to stop... I am sure a lot of Sunnis would disagree with you especially the ones he left in KSA with debts they can not pay..
This useless incompetent so-called man cannot even manage his own personal life and business let alone manage a bankrupt country.
In the dumpster of History.......
Yes Dear readers, the latest joke! The useless leader of the Government is trying to convince people that the reason why his cabinet has failed is the lack of specific skills to deal with each Ministry. As if a Minister in Lebanon worked alone! They want to convince us that there's no skilled Professional composing the staff of each Ministry, as if they hire Filipino Domestic workers to perform General duties in the Ministries... Lol I hope you all understood now why we need a cabinet of Technocrats! Our Dear Ministers only have Filipino staff to perform works in their Ministries, apparently for 30 years + nobody knows how what to do in those Government buildings... Lol COMIC
Honestly I don't know who is more Stupidity, the people who buy that shjt or those who created the argument to justify their inefficient performance.