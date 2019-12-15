Qaouq: We Want Govt. that Wins Confidence of People on Streets, in Homes

Hizbullah Central Council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq on Sunday said that hisQaouq: We Want Govt. that Wins Confidence of People on Streets, in Homes

Hizbullah Central Council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq on Sunday said that his party wants a government that would “win the confidence of people present on the streets and in their homes.”

“We are very keen on the formation of a trustable salvation government that possesses the ability to stop the collapse, corruption and the waste and theft of public money,” Qaouq said.

“It should win the confidence of those inside the country before it wins the confidence of the foreign parties,” he added.

“Some individuals are thinking how they will win the confidence of America and (U.S. President Donald) Trump, but we want a government that would win the confidence of people present on the streets and in their homes. We want a government that would listen to the demands of these people and would be entrusted with the country’s interests,” Qaouq explained.

The Hizbullah official also described the upcoming visit to Lebanon by U.S. official David Hale as “poisoned and ominous because it aims to incite the Lebanese against each other and ignite strife.”

“It also targets Lebanon’s strength in the face of the Israeli enemy,” he charged.

