French FM Urges Lebanon Leaders to 'Get Moving'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday said Lebanese leaders should push to resolve the crisis paralyzing the country.

"Political authorities should get moving because the country is in a dramatic situation," he told French public radio.

Lebanon's government stepped down on October 29 in the face of massive popular protests, but bitterly divided political parties have subsequently failed to agree on a new premier.

The process of forming a government will take place as Lebanon faces a deepening economic crisis.