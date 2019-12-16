Report: Arab, International Calls on Lebanon Officials to Form Govt.

Several Arab and international leaders have sounded the alarm about the latest developments in Lebanon urging its leaders to “listen” to the people’s demands amid sweeping protests demanding an overhaul of the entire political class and an unprecedented economic crisis.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said the situation can turn into a “big problem” in Lebanon if things aggravate further, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“The happenings in Lebanon are merely repercussions as a result of a position taken,” he said during a speech at the World Youth Forum on ways to enhance cooperation between Mediterranean countries in facing common challenges.

“If things aggravate further in Lebanon, it will not be confined to Syria and there will be a big problem in Lebanon,” he added.

On the other hand, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis urged Lebanese authorities to “act responsibly.”

“Tomorrow is the moment of truth. Either politicians will show at this critical moment of deep complex crisis they understand the needs of Lebanon and its people and help steer a peaceful way forward, or that they remain captive of their traditional habits and attitudes,” he said in a tweet referring to binding parliamentary consultations Monday to name a new prime minister.

Kubis also commented on the fierce clashes between protesters and security forces over the weekend that left many injured.

“Highly disturbed by last night’s attacks and violence of loyalists of diverse political forces and ensuing use of force. Politicians, move urgently towards designation of a PM that can get support of the people and form a credible and competent, inclusive government supported by the parliament. Only such government can lead the country out of the crisis and appeal to the people for support, when introducing emergency and reform measures,” Kubis said.

On Sunday, French Foreign Minister also urged Lebanese officials to “get moving.”

Lebanon's government stepped down on October 29 in the face of massive popular protests, but bitterly divided political parties have subsequently failed to agree on a new premier.

The process of forming a government will take place as Lebanon faces a deepening economic crisis.