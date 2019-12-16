Israel Says Hizbullah, Lebanon ‘Will Pay Dearly’ for Any Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning that Hizbullah and the State of Lebanon will pay dearly for any assault against Israel, Israeli media reports said on Monday.
At his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that “Iran had launched new threats of destroying Tel Aviv from inside Lebanon, which means Hizbullah is the proxy wing of Iran.”
He added saying that both “Lebanon and Hizbullah will pay dearly if the party launches attack on Israel, because Lebanon allows attacks from its territory against Israel.”
