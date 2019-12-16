Dozens of Protesters Rally near Hariri's Residence

Dozens of protesters rallied near caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri's residence in downtown Beirut on Monday evening, refusing his return as prime minister -- a scenario put forward in the past week.

"We're protesting here until they form the government people want," said activist Claude Jabre, referring to demands for a cabinet entirely formed of independent experts.

Nearby, 27-year-old Youssef said he utterly rejected Hariri as he represented the old political system protesters want to replace.

"The parliamentary consultations should reflect what the people want, not what the parliament and the ruling authority want," said the bearded protester, a red and white checkered scarf around his neck.

Cabinet formation can drag on for months in the multi-confessional country, with Hariri taking almost nine months to reach an agreement with all political sides for the last one.

Consensus on the name of a new prime minister is frequently reached before parliamentary consultations begin.

The names of various potential candidates to replace Hariri have been circulated in recent weeks, but bitterly divided political parties have failed to agree on a new premier.

Earlier this month, the Sunni Muslim establishment threw its support behind Hariri returning.

The powerful Shiite movement Hizbullah, a key political player with ministers in the outgoing government, has also supported the outgoing premier or someone nominated by him.

But it has repeatedly dismissed the idea of an exclusively technocratic cabinet.