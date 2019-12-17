Tenenti Says Aircraft Flew for 'Maintenance' to UNIFIL Headquarters

After reports that a UNIFIL aircraft conducted an overflight over Lebanon’s hydrocarbons Block 9 south of Lebanon, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti explained that it landed at the Naqoura headquarters for “non-routine maintenance.”

Tenenti was quoted as saying that the chopper that landed at the UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon was a Brazilian helicopter belonging to the International Force navy and that it came from one of its naval ships with the purpose of carrying out non-routine maintenance.

Tenenti said the chopper flew right back to the ship after completing maintenance.

Media reports said that a British chopper had flown over Block 9 in south Lebanon to later land at the UNIFIL center in Naqoura.

Lebanon is set to start drilling in block 4 in December, and in block 9 disputed by neighboring Israel in 2020.

Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters.

A consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek took the first two of its 10 blocks, including block 9 disputed by Israel with which Lebanon has fought several wars.